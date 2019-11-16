Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Turns in career night
Wagner generated 30 points (13-15 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 25 minutes during Friday's win over the Timberwolves.
Wagner's career night came on the back of unsustainable shooting from the field and three-point range, but he's been excellent in both areas on the whole during his first season in Washington. The big man is shooting 63.2 percent from the floor and 47.8 percent from distance, allowing him to quickly emerge as a force on the second unit. Wagner is still averaging under 20 minutes per game this season, but the huge outing Friday could prompt coach Scott Brooks to give the second-year center more playing time at the expense of starter Thomas Bryant.
