Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Unlikely to play Monday
Coach Scott Brooks said Wagner (ankle) is "most likely out" for Monday's game at Detroit, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
The 22-year-old sat out of Saturday's matchup with the Grizzlies and didn't practice Sunday due to the ankle injury. Ian Mahinmi is set to receive another start at center in Wagner's expected absence.
