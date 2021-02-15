Wagner tallied 12 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 22 minutes Sunday in the Wizards' 104-91 win over the Celtics.

Wagner went from out of the rotation into the starting five Sunday, while Alex Len followed the opposite path. Though Wagner's production was solid enough in his first start, head coach Scott Brooks' continued meddling with his centers makes it difficult to count on the 23-year-old to repeat this sort of performance. Even if Wagner's run in the rotation proves longer than his most recent trial (three games), he still may have a tough time pushing past 25 minutes. Robin Lopez's 30-minute outing Jan. 26 against the Rockets was the most playing time that any of the three healthy centers on the roster has received since Thomas Bryant (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear just over a month ago.