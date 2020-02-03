Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Will play off bench
Wagner will be available off the bench Monday against Golden State.
The Wizards did not list Wagner on their initial injury report, and the team has now confirmed that the big man will be back to availability Monday for the first time since Dec. 10. Wagner will come off the bench and face a minutes restriction as the team eases him back into game action.
