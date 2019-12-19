Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Won't play Friday
Wagner is out for Friday's game against the Raptors.
A sprained left ankle will keep Wagner on the shelf for a fourth straight matchup. His next chance to play arrives Saturday against the 76ers.
