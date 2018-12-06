Wizards' Okaro White: Headed to Capital City
White was assigned to the Capital City Go Go of the G League on Thursday.
The Wizards making a pitstop at home during their current road trip will give White the opportunity to see extended run with the Go Go on Thursday when they take on Delaware. White has appeared in just one game for the Wizards this season.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...