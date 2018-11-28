Wizards' Okaro White: Headed to G League
White was assigned to the Capital City Go Go of the G League on Wednesday, Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington reports.
White, who signed with the team a week ago, is not expected to play much of a role off the Wizards' bench this season. It wouldn't be surprising to see White spend a good portion of this season with Capital City so he can get in-game reps.
More News
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country