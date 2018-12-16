Wizards' Okaro White: Recalled from Capital City
White was recalled from the G League on Sunday.
White, along with Troy Brown, will join the Wizards for Sunday's contest while the Trevor Ariza trade is still being finalized, as it has left Washington light on wing depth. White has only appeared in one game this season, but given the current status of Washington's roster, he could have a chance at seeing the floor Sunday.
