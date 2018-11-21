White agreed to a contract with the Wizards on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

White is scheduled to meet with the Wizards in Washington on Wednesday and should make the trip to Toronto for the team's next game Friday. The forward has made 41 appearances with the Heat over the past two years and most recently had a training-camp stint with the Spurs, who waived him prior to the start of the season. He's unlikely to push for major role off the Washington bench.