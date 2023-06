Osunniyi signed a contract with the Wizards on Friday, Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog.com reports.

Osunniyi spent four seasons at St. Bonaventure before transferring to Iowa State for his final year of college. He averaged 8.2 points and 3.9 rebounds in 18.2 minutes per game with the Cyclones and will compete for a spot at the NBA level during Summer League.