Wizards' Otto Porter: Absent from shootaround Friday

Porter (leg) did not participate in shootaround and remains questionable for Friday's Game 6 against the Raptors, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Porter's absence from shootaround surely isn't an encouraging sign for his status Friday night, but he'll likely end up being a true game-time decision as he continues to nurse a bone bruise in his left leg. If he's unable to play in Game 6, Kelly Oubre would most likely be inserted into the starting five.

