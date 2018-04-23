Wizards' Otto Porter: Across the board contributions in victory
Porter finished with 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 106-98 victory over the Raptors.
Porter once again chipped in across the board as the Wizards came from behind to record an impressive victory in Game Four of their first-round series. Porter impacts the game in a number of ways and this is not always reflected on the stat sheet. He is going to need to continue to play well, especially on the defensive end, if the Wizards hope to win in Toronto on Wednesday and steal away the home court advantage.
