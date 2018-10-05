Wizards' Otto Porter: Available Friday
Porter (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Heat, Chase Hughes of NBCS Washington reports.
Porter left Monday's game due to an ankle injury and was subsequently held out of Tuesday's practice for precautionary reasons. The extra time off seems to have done him some good, as he'll be available Friday.
