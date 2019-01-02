Wizards' Otto Porter: Available to play Wednesday

Porter (knee) will play Wednesday against the Hawks, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Porter, who has missed 10 straight contests dating back to Dec. 10 with a lingering right knee strain, told reporters Wednesday morning that he is available to play in the matchup versus Atlanta on Wednesday. It's unknown at the moment though whether or not Porter will see his usual workload right away, which is around 29.5 minutes per game. The former first-round pick is currently averaging 11.7 points and 5.6 rebounds over 25 appearances this year.