Wizards' Otto Porter: Average final line

Porter collected 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes Tuesday against Cleveland.

Porter pieced together a ho-hum performance, nearly matching his season average in point production and assists. He knocked down 41.7 percent of his shots from the floor and finished in double figures for the fourth time in five games, but the Wizards would take a 116-113 loss on the road. Porter's next opportunity to see the court will come Wednesday against the Pacers.