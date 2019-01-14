Wizards' Otto Porter: Big game off bench against Raps
Porter scored 27 points (10-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 44 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 140-138 double-overtime loss to the Raptors.
He was the only Washington player to see significant minutes from the second unit, and Porter made some key baskets as the team crawled back from a 15-point deficit after the first quarter. His production remains erratic, however -- in seven games since returning from a knee injury, the 25-year-old has scored 20-plus points three times but also scored less than 12 points three times.
More News
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...