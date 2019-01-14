Wizards' Otto Porter: Big game off bench against Raps

Porter scored 27 points (10-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 44 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 140-138 double-overtime loss to the Raptors.

He was the only Washington player to see significant minutes from the second unit, and Porter made some key baskets as the team crawled back from a 15-point deficit after the first quarter. His production remains erratic, however -- in seven games since returning from a knee injury, the 25-year-old has scored 20-plus points three times but also scored less than 12 points three times.