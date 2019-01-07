Wizards' Otto Porter: Big night off bench

Porter scored 20 points (7-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 24 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 116-98 win over the Thunder.

It's his best performance yet since returning from a 10-game absence due to a knee injury. Porter has had a somewhat disappointing season thus far, but the Wizards' need him to turn things around in the second half to help take some pressure off Bradley Beal as the team tries to compensate for the loss of John Wall (heel).