Wizards' Otto Porter: Bounces back with solid shooting night

Porter provided 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes in the Wizards' 107-95 loss to the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

It was a much-needed individual bounce-back effort for Porter despite yet another disappointing night from a team perspective. The veteran wing joined John Wall and Bradley Beal as the only other double-digit scorers on the starting five. Porter had scored just a combined 11 points over his prior two games, and his 15-point haul Tuesday served as his second-highest of the season.