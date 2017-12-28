Wizards' Otto Porter: Chips in across the board
Porter finished with 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 113-99 loss to Atlanta.
Porter played a nice game in the loss, as he continues to come back from a hip injury. He is putting up nice numbers across the board so far this season, rewarding those owners who took a risk on him in the early rounds of their drafts. He remains only the third option on the offensive end but is able to help out with elite defensive numbers as well as good percentages and next to no turnovers.
