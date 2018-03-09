Wizards' Otto Porter: Cleared to play Friday

Porter (hip) will play during Friday's contest against the Pelicans.

Porter was deemed a game-time call after participating in Friday's morning shootaround. Apparently, he's feeling significantly better since initially suffering the injury Tuesday and not going through Wednesday's practice. Over the past 12 games, he's averaging 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 54.4 percent from the field and 49.0 percent from beyond the arc.