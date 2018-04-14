Wizards' Otto Porter: Cleared to play in Game 1
Porter (calf) has been cleared to play in Game 1 of the playoffs against the Raptors on Saturday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.
Porter missed the final regular season game with a calf injury, but after taking a handful of days off, feels healthy enough to take the floor in the Wizards' playoff opener. Look for Porter to slot in to to the starting lineup as usual and barring any sort of uptick in discomfort during the contest, he should be in line for a full workload. In the corresponding move, Kelly Oubre will shift back to a bench role.
