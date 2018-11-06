Wizards' Otto Porter: Cleared to play Wednesday
Porter (toe) will play in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
Porter went through a full practice Monday, so it appears as though he is back to 100 percent after missing Sunday's game against the Knicks. Porter will be back in the starting lineup Tuesday, which will send Kelly Oubre Jr. back to the bench.
