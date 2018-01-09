Wizards' Otto Porter: Cleared to play Wednesday

Porter (hip) will play during Wednesday's contest against the Jazz, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Porter missed Saturday's blowout win over the Bucks due to a hip strain, but it will only be a one-game absence for him. With his return, Kelly Oubre and Markieff Morris will probably see reduced run. During the month of December, Porter averaged 13.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals across 29.4 minutes per game.