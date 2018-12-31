Wizards' Otto Porter: Could return Wednesday
Porter (knee) went through practice Monday, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Porter is on the brink of returning and could have returned last Saturday, but the team wanted him to get a full practice run in before coming back. Bearing any major setbacks, Porter will likely return for the matchup against Atlanta on Wednesday.
