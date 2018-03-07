Wizards' Otto Porter: Day-to-day with bruised hip
Porter suffered a bruised hip in Tuesday's 113-117 overtime win over the Heat and is listed as day-to-day, Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Porter was taken to the locker room in the second half of Tuesday's contest and was limited to just 32 minutes despite the game going to overtime. The fact that it's listed as a bruise is encouraging the injury is nothing overly serious, though Porter can now tentatively be considered questionable heading into Friday's tilt with the Pelicans. If Porter were to miss time, Kelly Oubre would be the top candidate to replace him in the starting five. Prior to Tuesday's injury, Porter finished with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.
