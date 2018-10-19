Wizards' Otto Porter: Defensively dominant in loss
Porter tallied nine points (3-7 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks in 33 minutes during Thursday's 113-112 loss to Miami.
Porter was dynamic on the defensive end, recording a combined six combined blocks and steals while adding 11 rebounds. One point of note was that Porter failed to even attempt a single three-pointer, which is more likely an outlier as opposed to what owners should come to expect. Porter remains one of the more unflashy fantasy options in all formats and should be owned everywhere despite his continued low usage.
