Wizards' Otto Porter: Departs with ankle issue

Porter left Monday's preseason game against the Knicks with mild ankle pain, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Porter exited the contest in the first half after putting up 13 points in 16 minutes. Coach Scott Brooks stated Porter wouldn't have played in the second half anyway, and that he isn't expected to miss any game action because of the injury. Porter could miss a practice or two but should be ready to take the court for Friday's matchup against Miami.