Wizards' Otto Porter: Does not practice Wednesday
Porter (hip) did not practice Wednesday but is feeling improved, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Porter suffered a bruised hip during Tuesday's win over the Heat, which caused him enough pain the next day to miss practice, though he received treatment and reportedly felt improved. More information on his availability for Friday's game against the Pelicans should arrive as gameday draws nearer.
