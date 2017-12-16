Wizards' Otto Porter: Doesn't practice Saturday, questionable Sunday

Porter (hip) did not practice Saturday and is being considered questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Cavaliers, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Porter played just three minutes during Friday's game before leaving the contest due to a hip bruise. More information on his status should emerge following Sunday's morning shootaround, though the fact he didn't practice Saturday isn't particularly encouraging for his availability.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop