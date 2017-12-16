Wizards' Otto Porter: Doesn't practice Saturday, questionable Sunday
Porter (hip) did not practice Saturday and is being considered questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Cavaliers, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Porter played just three minutes during Friday's game before leaving the contest due to a hip bruise. More information on his status should emerge following Sunday's morning shootaround, though the fact he didn't practice Saturday isn't particularly encouraging for his availability.
