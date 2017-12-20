Wizards' Otto Porter: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Porter (hip) did not go through practice Wednesday, but got some shots up afterward, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports. He should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Nets until further notice.

Porter will still have time to rest and recover, or go through practice, Thursday before the team's next game Friday. So, there remains a fair chance he'll take the floor. If he's held out once more, however, Kelly Oubre, Markieff Morris and Mike Scott would all likely see additional run.