Wizards' Otto Porter: Double-doubles in loss

Porter collected 24 points (9-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 108-105 loss to Portland.

Porter was amazing in the narrow loss, almost getting his team over the line. He is going to be called on to do more on offense with John Wall (knee) set to miss up to two weeks. He has shown on numerous occasions that he can produce on both ends of the floor when given the chance. He is an elite wing defender, and if he can lift his shot total, he should continue to be a top 30 player in most league formats.