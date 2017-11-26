Wizards' Otto Porter: Double-doubles in loss
Porter collected 24 points (9-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 108-105 loss to Portland.
Porter was amazing in the narrow loss, almost getting his team over the line. He is going to be called on to do more on offense with John Wall (knee) set to miss up to two weeks. He has shown on numerous occasions that he can produce on both ends of the floor when given the chance. He is an elite wing defender, and if he can lift his shot total, he should continue to be a top 30 player in most league formats.
More News
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Scores 12 points in win over Bucks•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Records double-double in win•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Double-doubles in Thursday's win•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Scores 19 in Sunday's win•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Officially cleared to start Friday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Probable to play vs. Cavs•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...