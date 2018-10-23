Wizards' Otto Porter: Double-doubles in Monday's overtime victory
Porter finished with 16 points (6-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, and one block in 43 minutes during Monday's 125-124 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Porter has been a point of discussion around many fantasy circles for his poor shooting and lack of aggression on the offensive end. He was able to atone for some of that here with a nice performance including 16 points and 10 rebounds. The defense is always going to be where Porter lays his hat and despite the continued struggles from three-point range, Porter at least seemed more proactive on offense in the overtime win. Porter will look to continue his quest to finding his perimeter game when the Wizards travel to Golden State to face the Warriors on Wednesday.
More News
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...