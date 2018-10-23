Wizards' Otto Porter: Double-doubles in Monday's overtime victory

Porter finished with 16 points (6-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, and one block in 43 minutes during Monday's 125-124 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Porter has been a point of discussion around many fantasy circles for his poor shooting and lack of aggression on the offensive end. He was able to atone for some of that here with a nice performance including 16 points and 10 rebounds. The defense is always going to be where Porter lays his hat and despite the continued struggles from three-point range, Porter at least seemed more proactive on offense in the overtime win. Porter will look to continue his quest to finding his perimeter game when the Wizards travel to Golden State to face the Warriors on Wednesday.