Wizards' Otto Porter: Double-doubles in Thursday's win

Porter contributed 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 29 minutes during a 122-119 win over the Raptors on Thursday.

Porter picked up his first double-double since Dec. 9 in the victory. With John Wall (knee) sidelined, Porter took on more of a distributing role, as the six assists marked just one shy of his season high. With at least 16 points in three straight games, Porter looks to be finding his groove after a scratchy start to the new year.