Wizards' Otto Porter: Double-doubles in Thursday's win

Porter posted 20 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 38 minutes during a 111-95 win over the Lakers on Thursday.

Porter picked up his third 20-point game and third double-double of the season in the win. The 11 boards also marked a season high. He has been shooting the ball phenomenally early in the season, as he has shot above 50 percent from the field in all but two games so far. Based on his extremely hot shooting, a case could be made that Porter should have an even larger role in the offense.