Wizards' Otto Porter: Double-doubles in win

Porter accumulated 20 points (9-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt), 11 rebounds, five assists and a steal in 42 minutes Wednesday against Atlanta.

Although he struggled shooting the ball from three, making only 2-of-9 shots, Porter had one of his most complete games of the season. Much of the season has been a slog for Porter, who has seen his production drop off amongst the ongoing strife in Washington. That said, the sixth-year forward is still averaging a decent 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 threes per game, which could increase if he's able to raise his three-point percentage from the middling 36.6 percent he's currently shooting.