Wizards' Otto Porter: Double-doubles Monday

Porter recorded 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block across 32 minutes in Monday's 109-104 victory over the Nuggets.

Porter continues to see extended run in the paint with backcourt members Markieff Morris (abdomen) and Jason Smith (shoulder) still sidelined. His slot as the starting power forward right now allows him to grab double-digit boards while his usual small forward designation hints that he can be a wing-scorer if needed. With his four steals and stout defense Monday night, it would not be surprising to see Porter stick in the rotation alongside John Wall and Bradley Beal and earn quality minutes on a nightly basis.