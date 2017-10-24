Wizards' Otto Porter: Double-doubles Monday
Porter recorded 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block across 32 minutes in Monday's 109-104 victory over the Nuggets.
Porter continues to see extended run in the paint with backcourt members Markieff Morris (abdomen) and Jason Smith (shoulder) still sidelined. His slot as the starting power forward right now allows him to grab double-digit boards while his usual small forward designation hints that he can be a wing-scorer if needed. With his four steals and stout defense Monday night, it would not be surprising to see Porter stick in the rotation alongside John Wall and Bradley Beal and earn quality minutes on a nightly basis.
More News
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Records huge game Friday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Flashes defensive skills Friday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Has offer sheet matched•
-
Nets' Otto Porter: Signs offer sheet with Nets•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Posts double-double in Game 7 loss•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Another excellent performance in Game 4 win•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...