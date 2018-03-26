Wizards' Otto Porter: Double-doubles Sunday
Porter contributed 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 29 minutes in Sunday's 101-97 loss to the Knicks.
Porter played big Sunday night, collecting a double-digit rebound game to compliment his modest scoring total. He only attempted one three, which is odd for Porter on a night where he took 13 shots, but he should be more efficient next time out, leading to a more favorable scoring total.
