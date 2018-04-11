Wizards' Otto Porter: Doubtful for Wednesday

Porter suffered a mild calf strain in Tuesday's win over the Celtics and is doubtful for Wednesday's season-finale against the Magic according to head coach Scott Brooks, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Porter logged 18 minutes before exiting the contest Tuesday, recording 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and a steal. If he is ruled out, look for Kelly Oubre to likely get the start with Tomas Satoransky and Mike Scott also potentially seeing an uptick in minutes. Look for an official decision on Porter's status to come just before tip Wednesday night.