Wizards' Otto Porter: Doubtful to return Wednesday
Porter is doubtful to return to Wednesday's game against the Pacers with a sprained left big toe.
Porter made his return to the starting lineup Wednesday since returning from a knee injury on January 2, however it looks as though he won't be able to finish the game. If Porter is unable to return, he should be considered questionable for the Wizards' next game, Saturday against the Bucks. Jeff Green should see increased action with Porter out.
