Wizards' Otto Porter: Doubtful to return

Updating a previous note, Porter is officially doubtful to return to Thursday's contest against the Pistons.

Porter was helped off the court and immediately taken back to the locker room after twisting his ankle and having his foot stepped on. With Porter unlikely to return, look for Kelly Oubre and Mike Scott to potentially see an uptick in minutes for the remainder of the game. Updates on Porter's status should come before Saturday's tilt with the Hornets.