Wizards' Otto Porter: Doubtful to return
Updating a previous note, Porter is officially doubtful to return to Thursday's contest against the Pistons.
Porter was helped off the court and immediately taken back to the locker room after twisting his ankle and having his foot stepped on. With Porter unlikely to return, look for Kelly Oubre and Mike Scott to potentially see an uptick in minutes for the remainder of the game. Updates on Porter's status should come before Saturday's tilt with the Hornets.
More News
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Helped off floor Thursday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Puts up all-around numbers Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Double-doubles Sunday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Posts 12 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Records double-double in overtime win•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Drops team-high 19 in Friday's win•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.