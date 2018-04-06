Wizards' Otto Porter: Drops 18 in Thursday's loss
Porter scored 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 119-115 loss to the Cavaliers.
There hasn't been much consistency to Porter's production lately, as he's scored anywhere from seven to 26 points over his last five games, while Thursday's performance ended a streak of 10 straight games with at least one three-pointer. The Wizards are locked into a playoff spot but will face a tough first-round matchup regardless of where they finish, so getting Porter back on track over the final few games of the season will be key if the team hopes to pull off an upset.
