Wizards' Otto Porter: Drops team-high 19 in Friday's win

Porter scored 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding seven rebounds, an assist and a steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 116-97 win over the Pelicans.

The intermittent hip issue which has bothered Porter all season flared up again this week, but he didn't seem hampered by it Friday and was able to get some additional rest in a blowout victory. The 24-year-old is averaging career highs in points, boards, assists and steals this season, and he's scored in double digits in every game since John Wall (knee) went down, averaging 19.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.5 steals over that 18-game stretch.