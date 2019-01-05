Wizards' Otto Porter: Effective despite minutes limit
Porter finished Friday night's contest against the Heat with 14 points (7-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, an assist and three steals across 21 minutes.
Porter couldn't find his shooting touch from beyond the arc, but he still managed to put up 14 points off the bench. His minutes have been monitored closely since returning from a knee injury that cost him 10 games, although the Wizards should slowly begin to give him a heavier workload within the next few matchups. Porter is averaging 11.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in just two games back since the knee problem.
