Wizards' Otto Porter: Exits game with hip strain

Porter suffered a hip strain during Friday's game against the Grizzlies and will not return, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Porter suffered the injury late in Friday's contest, as he was still able to log 27 minutes, posting two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist. The exact severity of the injury is still somewhat uncertain, but considering the Wizards are currently playing in a back-to-back set, there's certainly a chance he'll be held out Saturday against the Bucks. Tentatively consider him questionable for that contest and another update will likely be provided following the game or after the team's morning shootaround.