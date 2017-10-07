Wizards' Otto Porter: Flashes defensive skills Friday
Porter scored seven points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four steals and an assist in 23 minutes during Friday's preseason win over the Knicks.
The 24-year-old put together his best season yet in 2016-17 and was made a very rich man in the offseason when the Wizards matched his offer sheet from the Nets, but Porter isn't showing signs of coasting now that he's cashed in. His offensive upside remains limited on a roster headlined by John Wall and Bradley Beal, but Porter's diverse skill set should allow him to make an impact somewhere on the scoresheet almost every night.
