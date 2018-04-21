Wizards' Otto Porter: Flirts with double-double in Game 3 win

Porter scored eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt) to go along with eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during Friday's 122-103 win over the Raptors.

Porter's lack of scoring was mainly due to a decreased volume of attempts, as the backcourt stars dominated the ball. He still led the team in rebounding and played excellent defense as he did his part for the team to get its first win of the round. Porter is averaging just 9.7 points and five rebounds per game this series, but the potential remains for him to contribute across the board when called upon. An emergence from the 24-year-old would be pivotal for the Wizards as they try to upset the East's top seed.