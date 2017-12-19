Wizards' Otto Porter: Game-time call Tuesday
Porter (hip) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup against the Pelicans, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Porter was unable to take part in the team's shootaround earlier Tuesday morning, which is never a good sign for his eventual availability. That said, it appears Porter is still hoping to be cleared, so he'll attempt to go through pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability. If Porter can't give it a go, Kelly Oubre would pick up a second straight start after posting 11 points, eight reobunds and three assists across 29 minutes Sunday.
