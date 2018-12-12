Wizards' Otto Porter: Game-time call vs. Celtics

Porter (knee) is a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Porter suffered a bruised right knee in Monday's outing against the Pacers and was initially listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest. Look for Porter to test out the ankle one last time in pregame warmups before a decision on his status against Boston is made.

