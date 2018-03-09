Wizards' Otto Porter: Game-time decision Friday
Porter (hip) participated in shootaround and is considered a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Porter did not practice Wednesday but said he is feeling better since suffering a bruised hip in Tuesday's win over the Heat. His participation in shootaround is definitely encouraging, but the team will likely want to see what Porter can do during pregame warmups before a decision is made. Expect Porter's status to be officially updated closer to tip-off.
