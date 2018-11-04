Wizards' Otto Porter: Game-time decision Sunday

Porter (toe) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Porter is dealing with a toe-injury he suffered during Friday's contest against the Thunder. He will go through Sunday's warm-ups before deciding if he'll be able to play. More information should come out just before tip-off regarding his status. If he is unable to go, Kelly Oubre or Jeff Green would likely start in his place.

